Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Trading Down 0.3%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Greenbrook TMS Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greenbrook TMS
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.