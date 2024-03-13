Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.72

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.72 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 137.60 ($1.76). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.77), with a volume of 3,357,495 shares changing hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 327.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 3.43 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,380.95%.

Insider Transactions at Greencoat UK Wind

About Greencoat UK Wind

In other news, insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 14,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($25,478.28). Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

