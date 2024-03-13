Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.72

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.72 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 137.60 ($1.76). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.77), with a volume of 3,357,495 shares changing hands.
Greencoat UK Wind Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 327.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.
Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 3.43 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,380.95%.
Insider Transactions at Greencoat UK Wind
About Greencoat UK Wind
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
