Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. 8,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 10,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

