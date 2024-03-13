GXChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $43.33 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001465 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

