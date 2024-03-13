Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.20 Per Share

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 329.15 ($4.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.08. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 306.50 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.58). The firm has a market cap of £30.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,014.55.

In other news, insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.22), for a total value of £77,525.56 ($99,328.07). In other news, insider Manvinder Singh (Vindi) Banga purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £516,800 ($662,139.65). Also, insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.22), for a total value of £77,525.56 ($99,328.07). 29.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

