Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 456.5% from the February 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 98,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,324. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

