Hedera Price Tops $0.13 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and $127.62 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,416,072 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,416,071.758278 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.13408159 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 231 active market(s) with $199,389,930.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

