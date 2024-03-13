Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.34

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 33538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

