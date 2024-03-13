Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLTOY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

