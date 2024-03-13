Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HLTOY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.