HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Short Interest Update

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
HELLENiQ ENERGY Stock Performance
HELLENiQ ENERGY stock remained flat at $8.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.
About HELLENiQ ENERGY
