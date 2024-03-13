HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Short Interest Update

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Stock Performance

HELLENiQ ENERGY stock remained flat at $8.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the South-eastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through: Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments.

