Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of HPE opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

