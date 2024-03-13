High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 468.0% from the February 14th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 40,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,567. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from High Income Securities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

