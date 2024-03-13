High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 468.0% from the February 14th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PCF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 40,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,567. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.
High Income Securities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from High Income Securities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than High Income Securities Fund
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.