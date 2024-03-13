Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.91) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,910 ($24.47) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,894 ($24.27) per share, for a total transaction of £73,866 ($94,639.33). 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
