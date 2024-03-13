Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,412,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,521,000 after acquiring an additional 133,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CL King started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillenbrand

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.