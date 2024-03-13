HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.52. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 5,900 shares traded.
HMG/Courtland Properties Stock Down 3.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.65.
About HMG/Courtland Properties
HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HMG/Courtland Properties
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.