Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lowered by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.73. 2,528,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,853. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average of $194.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

