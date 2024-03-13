Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
