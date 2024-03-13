Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.22

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.22 and traded as high as $42.41. Hub Group shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 257,990 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

