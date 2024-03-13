Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the February 14th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HYMCL stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

