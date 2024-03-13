ICON Price Up 14.2% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. ICON has a market cap of $362.68 million and approximately $36.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 984,218,500 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 984,191,034.3222609 with 984,192,166.8141922 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.36658718 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $40,677,380.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.