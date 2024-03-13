Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
IDKOY stock remained flat at $13.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.
