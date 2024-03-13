Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

IDKOY stock remained flat at $13.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.