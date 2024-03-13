Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,040

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,085 ($13.90) to GBX 1,040 ($13.32) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Inchcape Trading Down 0.9 %

Inchcape stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 638 ($8.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 674.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.66) and a one year high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.92).

Insider Transactions at Inchcape

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($57,130.04). In other news, insider Duncan Tait acquired 9,590 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.97) per share, for a total transaction of £59,649.80 ($76,425.11). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($57,130.04). Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

