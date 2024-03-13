Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 143,505,334 shares trading hands.

Inpixon Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inpixon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the second quarter worth about $38,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Inpixon by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

