Insider Buying: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Purchases 30,100 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,973,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,419.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,781 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $111,814.24.

On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $260,064.22.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 39,674 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,467.64.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,616.97.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,098 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52.

PaySign Price Performance

Shares of PAYS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 93,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 million, a P/E ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYS

Institutional Trading of PaySign

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 264.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 339,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PaySign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 309,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PaySign by 399.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 220,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the first quarter valued at $601,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.