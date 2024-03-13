Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,620.73 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock traded up $34.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,609.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,279. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,000.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,509.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,661.19.

Texas Pacific Land’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,211,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 386.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

