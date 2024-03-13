Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. 11,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,781. The firm has a market cap of $439.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

