Insider Selling: BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Sells 314 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlueLinx stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $118.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,881. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.90.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 482.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

