Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells 16,240 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $844,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.58. 500,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

