Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells 16,240 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $844,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.58. 500,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

