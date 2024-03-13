Insider Selling: Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) VP Sells 5,277 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Linde Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $4.80 on Wednesday, reaching $474.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,569. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $324.11 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Read Our Latest Report on LIN

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

