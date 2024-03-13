Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells 9,338 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at $58,006,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,315,071.56.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML stock traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. 386,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $75.84.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. Analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

