Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells 9,338 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at $58,006,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,315,071.56.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML stock traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. 386,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $75.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. Analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

