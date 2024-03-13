Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 7,920 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,004 shares in the company, valued at $142,335,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,376,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after buying an additional 265,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

