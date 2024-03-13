Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $109,719.70 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -256.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.