Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.25 and last traded at $101.25. 14,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 14,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.41.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $100.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,106 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 270.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

