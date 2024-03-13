Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,940,000.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IBBQ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 10,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,972. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

