Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 5.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $22,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. 433,193 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

