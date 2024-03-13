Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.89

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 8197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 578.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after acquiring an additional 570,069 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,943,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after buying an additional 177,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 107,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 105,596 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

