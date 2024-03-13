Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the February 14th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,614,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

INVU remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 327,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies.

