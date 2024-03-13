Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the February 14th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,614,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investview Stock Performance
INVU remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 327,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About Investview
