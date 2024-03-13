IP Group (LON:IPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 126 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 133 ($1.70) to GBX 126 ($1.61) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 161.41% from the company’s current price.

IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IPO traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 48.20 ($0.62). The stock had a trading volume of 6,428,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,233. IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.60 ($0.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £496.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.33.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

