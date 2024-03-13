IP Group (LON:IPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 126 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 133 ($1.70) to GBX 126 ($1.61) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 161.41% from the company’s current price.
IP Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:IPO traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 48.20 ($0.62). The stock had a trading volume of 6,428,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,233. IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.60 ($0.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £496.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.33.
IP Group Company Profile
