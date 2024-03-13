iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the February 14th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 100,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,002. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,855,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260,977 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127,912 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,226,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 644.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 102,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 88,389 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.