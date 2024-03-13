iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the February 14th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 100,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,002. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.