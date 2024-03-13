iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $518.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,719. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.45 and a twelve month high of $520.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

