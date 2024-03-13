iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading 1.3% Higher

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.51 and last traded at $166.27. 3,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.16.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. The company has a market cap of $374.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

