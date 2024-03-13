iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading Up 1.3%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.51 and last traded at $166.27. Approximately 3,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.16.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $374.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.