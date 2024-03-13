iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $36.96. 46,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.01.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $695,000.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
