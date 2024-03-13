iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

EFA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,166,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,767,126. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

