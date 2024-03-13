iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF comprises about 2.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 7.43% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ ENZL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 213,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.981 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

