iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.08 and last traded at $112.64. 22,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 33,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.42.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $484.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

