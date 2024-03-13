iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $67.61. 34,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.