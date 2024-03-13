iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $67.61. Approximately 34,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 68,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

