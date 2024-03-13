iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Head-To-Head Survey

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -98.76% -61.92% -50.67% OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $10.40 million 0.40 -$10.25 million ($1.13) -0.41 OneMedNet N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.19) -4.48

This table compares iSpecimen and OneMedNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OneMedNet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSpecimen. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSpecimen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iSpecimen and OneMedNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OneMedNet beats iSpecimen on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

(Get Free Report)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About OneMedNet

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.