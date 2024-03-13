Jack Anthony Pestello Purchases 10,000 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) COO Jack Anthony Pestello acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,099.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Advantage Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 415,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.58.

ADV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 678,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 573,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

